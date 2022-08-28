TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022 For 181 Post, Apply Online at tspsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 181 Extension Officer posts on its official website. Check TSPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released notification for the 181 post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 September 2022. Online apply process for these posts will commence from 08 September 2022.

Notification Details TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022:

Notification Number: 11/2022

Important Dates TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 08 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 September 2022

Vacancy Details TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022:

Extension Officer (Supervisor)-181

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work (OR)

Degree in Sociology; (OR)

B.Sc. [Hons.] – Food Science & Nutrition; (OR)

B.Sc. – Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry /

Bio – Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc. – Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc. – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc – Applied Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc. – Food Sciences & Quality Control, Zoology / Botany & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc. – Food Sciences & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc. – Food Technology & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry; (OR)

B.Sc. – Food Technology & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio – Chemistry.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit (as on 01/07/2022)

Minimum-18 Years, Maximum-44 Years

The Upper Age limit will be relaxed as per Rules

Scale of Pay

Rs. 35,720– 1,04,430/

How to Apply TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022:

In a bid to apply for the aboave posts, candidats will have to visit the website

(https://www.tspsc.gov.in) and Click on the online Application Link provided on the

Website. You can apply for these posts from 08 to 29 September 2022.