TSPSC FBO 4th Spell Result 2020 Out for Forest Beat Officer Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Check PET/DV Details Here

TSPSC FBO 4th Spell Result 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the 4th Spell Result for the Forest Beat Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the written examination for the Forest Beat Officer Posts in Department of Forest can check the 4th Spell List available on the official website of TSPSC i.e- tspsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the TSPSC, the list of total 823 candidates for 4th Spell Result have been provisionally admitted for the Medical and Physical Tests round for the Forest Beat Officer Posts.

All such candidates selected for the 4th Spell Result should note that they will have to produce the Original Certificates along with one set of Photostat copies duly attested by Gazetted Officer, relating to Age, Qualifications Community (Integrated) and other certificate as mentioned in the notification.

Selected candidates will have to appear for the Physical Tests under the selection process for the Forest Beat Officer Posts. The Schedule for Physical Tests will be announced later on its official website.

Candidates should note that the dates for verification of certificates will be announced later for candidates who qualify in Physical Tests (Walking Test) Meanwhile the candidates are requested to obtain and keep ready all the certificates as mentioned in the Notification.

Candidates appeared in the written test for the Forest Beat Officer Posts (Notification No. 48/2017) can check the details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for TSPSC FBO 4th Spell Result 2020 for Forest Beat Officer





How to Download: TSPSC FBO 4th Spell Result 2020 for Forest Beat Officer