TSPSC Group 4 DV Dates 2018 Announced @tspsc.gov.in, check details here

TSPSC Group 4 DV Dates 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the Document Verification dates for the TSPSC Group 4 Junior Assistant Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Group-4 Services Exam 2018 (General Recruitment), can check the DV Dates on the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

The Document Verification for the Group-4 Services Exam 2018 (General Recruitment) Notification No. 10/2018 will be conducted from 28 January to 04 February 2020 at the venue- TSPSC Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J.Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.

All such candidates who have to appear for the DV test, will have to produce all the original Certificates as mentioned in the Notification on the same day. The day wise schedule will be hosted shortly on the website.

It it noted that TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2019 was held on 7 October 2018 for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Group- 4. Commission had released the notification earlier for these posts against Notification No. 10/2018.

How to download TSPSC Group 4 DV Dates 2018

Visit the official website.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on link-GROUP -IV PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST - 2ND SPELL CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION - NOTIFICATION NO 10/18 given on the homepage.

You will get a PDF regarding the DV Date.

Candidates can download and take the printout of the same.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for latest updates regarding the Group-4 Services Exam 2018 (General Recruitment). For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.