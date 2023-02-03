JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023 Released For 9000+ Posts @tspsc.gov.in: Download Schedule 

 Telangana SPSC has released the exam date for various Group 4 posts on its official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam date for various Group 4 posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the  written examination for Group 4 Posts on 01 July 2023 across the state. Earlier the Commission has released the job notification for around 9168 vacancies under Group D posts including Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer. All those candidates applied successfully for the TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022 post can download the TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

However you can download the TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below-

According to the short notice released,  the written examination for Group 4 Posts will be conducted on 01 July 2023 in objective type  OMR based mode. The exam will be held in 33 Districts of Telangana State in two sessions. Candidates should note that the OMR based examination will be conducted in English & Telugu and English & Urdu. 

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023: Check Timing and Details

Session Timings  Paper / Subject
Forenoon 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Paper-I: GENERAL STUDIES
Afternoon 02.30 PM to 05.00 PM Paper-II: SECRETARIAL
ABILITIES

 

Subject wise Full Marks/Number of Questions

Paper / Subject Duration
of Exam		 No. of
Questions		 Maximum
Marks
Paper-I: GENERAL STUDIES 2 ½ hrs 150 150
Paper-II: SECRETARIAL
ABILITIES 		 2 ½ hrs 150 150

Process to Download: TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at- https://www.tspsc.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Go to the Notifications section on the home page.
  • Step 3: Click on the link titled- ‘  Web Note - Group-IV Notification No.19/2022, Dt:01/12/2022 - Written Examination Schedule - Reg’ displaying on the home page.
  • Step 4: Download and save the  TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023 for future reference. 

FAQ

When does TSPSC Group 4 exam will be held?

The TSPSC Group 4 Exam is scheduled on 01 July 2023 across the state in two sessions.

Does TSPSC Group 4 have negative marks?

According to the exam schedule released by TSPSC, there is no negative marking in the exam.

Does TSPSC Group 4 have interview?

No, according to the selection process for TSPSC Group 4 posts, selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

Take Free Online Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
