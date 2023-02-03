TSPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023 Released For 9000+ Posts @tspsc.gov.in: Download Schedule 

TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam date for various Group 4 posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written examination for Group 4 Posts on 01 July 2023 across the state. Earlier the Commission has released the job notification for around 9168 vacancies under Group D posts including Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer. All those candidates applied successfully for the TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022 post can download the TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.
However you can download the TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below-
Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023
According to the short notice released, the written examination for Group 4 Posts will be conducted on 01 July 2023 in objective type OMR based mode. The exam will be held in 33 Districts of Telangana State in two sessions. Candidates should note that the OMR based examination will be conducted in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.
TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023: Check Timing and Details
|Session
|Timings
|Paper / Subject
|Forenoon
|10.00 AM to 12.30 PM
|Paper-I: GENERAL STUDIES
|Afternoon
|02.30 PM to 05.00 PM
|Paper-II: SECRETARIAL
ABILITIES
Subject wise Full Marks/Number of Questions
|Paper / Subject
|Duration
of Exam
|No. of
Questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Paper-I: GENERAL STUDIES
|2 ½ hrs
|150
|150
|Paper-II: SECRETARIAL
ABILITIES
|2 ½ hrs
|150
|150
Process to Download: TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at- https://www.tspsc.gov.in/
- Step 2: Go to the Notifications section on the home page.
- Step 3: Click on the link titled- ‘ Web Note - Group-IV Notification No.19/2022, Dt:01/12/2022 - Written Examination Schedule - Reg’ displaying on the home page.
- Step 4: Download and save the TSPSC Group 4 Exam Schedule 2023 for future reference.