TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022-23 for 9000+ Junior Assistant, Jr Accountant, Jr Auditor & Ward Officer Posts

TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued the latest notification for filling up abundant vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer. There are around 9168 vacancies available in various departments under Group 4 services. The highest number of vacancies are available in Municipal Administration and Urban Development followed by Revenue Department.
Those who are interested in TSPSC Recruitment 2022 can submit their application form starting on 23 December 2022. The applications can be submitted upto 12 January 2023. Eligible applicants will be called to appear for an objective-type examination which will be held in the month of April or May 2023.
The detailed notification with a breakup of vacancies, age, the scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) on 23 December 2022.
Meanwhile, the candidates can check the department-wise break up of vacancies in the table given below.
|Department
|Number of Vacancies
|Municipal Administration and Urban Development
|2701
|Revenue Department
|2077
|Panchayat Raj and Rural Development
|1245
|Higher Education Department
|742
|Scheduled Castes Development Department
|474
|Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department
|338
|Backward Classes Welfare Department
|307
|Finance Department
|255
|Minorities Welfare department
|191
|Home Department
|133
|Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department
|128
|Secondary Education Department
|97
|Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department
|72
|Agriculture and Co-Operation Department
|44
|Irrigation and Command Area Development
|51
|Transport, Roads and Buildings Department
|20
|Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department
|18
|Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department
|13
|Industries and Commerce Department
|7
|General Administration Department
|5
|Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries
|2
|Energy Department
|2
|Planning Department
|2
|Total
|9168
How to Apply for TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022-23?
Step 1: Visit the website of the TSPSC which is tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the application link
Step 3: Add your details and upload all the important documents
Step 4: Take the print out of the application
TSPSC Group 4 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates can check their eligibility once the notification is available.
TSPSC Group 4 Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.
TSPSC Group 4 Dates
|Starting Date of TSPSC Group 4 Application
|23 December 2022
|Last Date of TSPSC Group 4 Application
|12 January 2022
|TSPSC Group 4 Exam Date
|April/May-2023
Students are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest update regarding the notification and online application form.