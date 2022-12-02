TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022-23 for 9000+ Junior Assistant, Jr Accountant, Jr Auditor & Ward Officer Posts

TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued the latest notification for filling up abundant vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer. There are around 9168 vacancies available in various departments under Group 4 services. The highest number of vacancies are available in Municipal Administration and Urban Development followed by Revenue Department.

Those who are interested in TSPSC Recruitment 2022 can submit their application form starting on 23 December 2022. The applications can be submitted upto 12 January 2023. Eligible applicants will be called to appear for an objective-type examination which will be held in the month of April or May 2023.

The detailed notification with a breakup of vacancies, age, the scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) on 23 December 2022.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the department-wise break up of vacancies in the table given below.

Department Number of Vacancies Municipal Administration and Urban Development 2701 Revenue Department 2077 Panchayat Raj and Rural Development 1245 Higher Education Department 742 Scheduled Castes Development Department 474 Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department 338 Backward Classes Welfare Department 307 Finance Department 255 Minorities Welfare department 191 Home Department 133 Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department 128 Secondary Education Department 97 Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department 72 Agriculture and Co-Operation Department 44 Irrigation and Command Area Development 51 Transport, Roads and Buildings Department 20 Transport, Roads and Buildings Department 22 Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department 18 Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department 13 Industries and Commerce Department 7 General Administration Department 5 Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries 2 Energy Department 2 Planning Department 2 Total 9168

How to Apply for TSPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022-23?

Step 1: Visit the website of the TSPSC which is tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Add your details and upload all the important documents

Step 4: Take the print out of the application

TSPSC Group 4 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates can check their eligibility once the notification is available.

TSPSC Group 4 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

TSPSC Group 4 Dates

Starting Date of TSPSC Group 4 Application 23 December 2022 Last Date of TSPSC Group 4 Application 12 January 2022 TSPSC Group 4 Exam Date April/May-2023

Students are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest update regarding the notification and online application form.