TSPSC Online Edit Date 2021 Extended for Senior/Junior Assistant Cum Typist Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC Online Edit Date 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended to Edit Option Dates for the Senior/Junior Assistant cum Typist Post against Notification No 03/2021. Now candidates can avail the facility for Edit Option till 17 July 2021. Candidates who have applied for Senior/Junior Assistant cum Typist Post can check the short notification regarding the extension of Edit Option Date available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission-tspsc.gov.in.

Earlier Commission has decided to give a chance to correct candidates wrongly entered data by way of giving Edit option from 09/07/2021 to 13/07/2021 on the official website. Now candidates can avail the edit option from 14-07-2021 to 17-07-2021.

Short notification further says," It is here by informed that as per the request of the candidates the Edit Option dates has been extended for 04 more days i.e. 14-07-2021 to 17-07-2021 for the post of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University vide Notification No.03/2021. For further details candidates may follow web note which is available in Commission’s Website."

In a bid to avail the facility of edit option for the Senior/Junior Assistant Cum Typist Post, candidates can follow the instructions given by Commission to view their Bio-data and other particulars which are made available to them PDF to easily identify the wrongly entered data; they entered in their respective application. Candidates can download their corrected PDF for future reference.

It is noted that Commission has decided to conduct the written examination in CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) on 16/08/2021. Candidates should note that commission will conduct the written exam in Hyderabad District only.

