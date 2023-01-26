TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Accounts Officer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

TSPSC has invited online applications for the Accounts Officer & Other Posts on its official website. Check TSPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified for 78 posts of Accounts Officer, Junior Accounts Officer and Senior Accountant in Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 11 February 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the written examination which will be conducted in objective type mode, likely to be held in August 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Bachelor Degree in Commerce with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details For TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job :

Notification No-32/2022

Important Date For TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 February 2023

Vacancy Details For TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Accounts Officer (ULB)-01

Junior Accounts Officer (ULB)-13

Senior Accountant (ULB)-64

Eligibility Criteria For TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Accounts Officer (ULB)-Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.

Junior Accounts Officer (ULB)-Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.

Senior Accountant (ULB)-Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.

Scale of Pay For TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Accounts Officer (ULB)-Rs.45,960-Rs.1,24,150

Junior Accounts Officer (ULB)-Rs.42,300- Rs.1,15,270

Senior Accountant (ULB)-Rs.32,810-Rs.96,890

How To Download: TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Telanagana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Go to the Notification Section available on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ 32/2022 - ACCOUNTS OFFICER (ULB), JUNIOR ACCOUNTS OFFICER (ULB) AND SENIOR ACCOUNTANT (ULB) IN MUNICIPAL ADMINISTRATION & URBAN DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT (GENERAL RECRUITMENT)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply For TSPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website

-https://www.tspsc.gov.in on or before 11 February 2023