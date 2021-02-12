TSPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Registrar Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC Revised Interview Schedule 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Assistant Registrar Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Assistant Registrar Post can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the Interview for the post of Assistant Registrar on 16 February 2021 at the venue-Office of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Prathibha Bhavan, Opp. Gaganvihar, M.J. Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.

All such candidates qualified in the written exam for Assistant Registrar post are likely to appear for interview (Oral test) round. It is noted that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has conducted the written test from 09 to 11 November 2020.

All such candidates qualified in the written test for Assistant Registrar post in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal against Notification No 08/2019 can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

