TSPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Staff Nurse Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC DV Schedule 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Document Verification schedule for the Staff Nurse Post against Notification No-57/2017. All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for Staff Nurse posts can check the details schedule available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Telangana State Public Service Commission will conduct the Certificate Verification for Staff Nurse Post from 24 April 2021 onwards.

Commission has uploaded the all the details related to Certificate Verification for Staff Nurse Post including Attestation form, Basic Information Data(Check List) and other on its official website. Candidates can download and check the same available on the official website of TSPSC.

Candidates who have qualified for Certificate Verification round for Staff Nurse Post against Notification No 57/2017 will have to appear for the DV round as per the schedule and their Roll Number mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the details TSPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Staff Nurse Post on the official website of TSPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

