TSPSC Result 2020 Out for Staff Nurse Posts @tspsc.gov.in, 3248 Candidates Qualified, Check DV Schedule

TSPSC Result 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Provisionally Selection List for the posts of Staff Nurse against Notification. No. 57/2017 on its official website. A total of 3248 candidates have been qualified for the next Document Verification round for the Staff Nurse Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Staff Nurse posts can check the result from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), it has published the List of Hall Ticket Numbers of provisionally admitted candidates in the ratio of 1:2 for Staff Nurse against Notification No- 57/2017. Selection has been done on the basis of their performance in the written test held on 11.03.2018.

Total 3248 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Document Verification round. Commission is set to conduct the Online Certificate Verification for the qualified candidates from 13/11/2020 to 19/11/2020. Candidates should note that they will have to upload their certificates through online only. Offline (manual certificate submission) cannot be entertained by the Commission.

As per the notification released by the Commission, candidates must upload certificates pertaining to Provisional / Convocation Certificate and Marks Memo of General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) / B. Sc., (Nursing) and Registration Certificate of Nursing Council of TS / AP without fail and must upload other certificates mention below. Candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round can check the details available on the official website.

The TSPSC Result 2020 for Staff Nurse Posts is available on the official website of TSPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Result 2020 for Staff Nurse Posts





How to Download: TSPSC Result 2020 for Staff Nurse Posts