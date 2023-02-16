TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 Exam Date & Schedule Released, Download PDF

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 on its official website at-https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ . In the notification the commission has declared the date of TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 (Class A&B) posts in the Animal Husbandry Department. Candidates can check all details here like date and venue of main exam. According to the official notification released on the TSPSC Website the Objective Type Examination is scheduled to be held on 15 and 16 March 2023 in Hyderabad/HDMA Jurisdiction. The exam will be either Computer Based Test or OMR Based Offline Exam as decided by the commission. The application form submission started from 30 December 2022 and the last date to apply was 15 February 2023.

The Examination will be conducted in English and Telugu languages. The exam will consist of two papers- Paper 1 of General Studies/General Ability(English and Telugu) of 150 Marks and Paper 2 of Veterinary Science(English) of 300 Marks. Both the papers will have 150 questions. Candidates applying and appearing for the TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 exam can download the Exam Notice PDF by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at- https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Whats New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the web note link titled- “Recruitment to the post of VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON (CLASS-A & B) IN VETERINARY AND ANIMAL HUSBANDRY DEPARTMENT”

Step 4: View and download and read the notification carefully.

Direct Link to Download the TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 Exam Notice PDF

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 Exam Time Date and Venue

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 Objective Examination is scheduled to be held on 15 and 16 March 2023 in Hyderabad/HDMA Jurisdiction. The details of timing of the exam and venue will be shared along with the Admit Card. The Admit Card will be released one week prior to the examination.

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 185 vacancies of TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2023 (Class A&B) posts in the Animal Husbandry Department.