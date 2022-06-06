TSRTC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 300 Apprentice Posts @tsrtc.telangana.gov.in, Check Eligibility

TSRTC has invited online application for the 300 Graduate / Diploma Apprentice on its official website. Check TSRTC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSRTC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has invited online application for the total 300 Graduate/Diploma Apprenticeship posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 June 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/ B.Tech/ Diploma in any discipline of Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for TSRTC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.



Important Dates for TSRTC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 June 2022

Vacancy Details for TSRTC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Graduate / Diploma Apprentice-300

Eligibility Criteria for TSRTC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates possessing B.E./B.Tech in any discipline of Engineering are eligible.

Candidates possessing qualification of Diploma in any discipline of Engineering conducted by the Department of Technical Education of its equivalent qualification in the same discipline are eligible.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TSRTC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply for TSRTC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to register to the www.mhrdnats.gov.in NATS and then apply online to the official website Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on or before 15-06-2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.