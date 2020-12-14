UBTER Recruitment 2021 for 1238 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online for DTE Nurse Jobs @ubter.in

UBTER Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education has invited published a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse (Group C). Eligible male and female candidates can apply online for UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 from 14 December on www.ubter.in or www.ubtersn.in. The last date for UBTER Staff Nurse Registration is 11 January 2021. However candidates can take a print of their online application upto 12 January 2021.

A total of 1238 vacancies are available out of which 990 are for Female candidates and 248 are for Male candidates under different categories.Successful candidates shall be called for written test which is scheduled to be held on 07 March 2021.

More details on Uttarakhand Nurse Recruitment 2020 such as qualification age limit, salary, vacancy break-up and other details are given below in this article

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 14 December 2020

Last Date of Application - 11 January 2021

Last Date of Printing filled-up form - 12 January 2021

Date of Uploading List of Ineligible Application - 25 January 2021

Last date of Uploading Documents by ineligible applicants - 30 January 2021

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card Date - 20 February 2021

Date of Written Examination – 07 March 2021

UBTER Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1238

Staff Nurse (Female) - 990 Posts

UR 565

SC 170

ST 30

OBC 119

EWS 106

Staff Nurse (Male) - 248 Posts

UR 144

SC 42

ST 07

OBC 29

EWS 26

Salary:

Rs. 9300-34800 with GP- Rs.4600

Eligibility Criteria for UBTER Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a University or Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council, OR Regular course in B.Sc Nursing from a University or Institution recognized by the Indian Council of Nursing OR Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from Indian Nursing Council recognized University OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from a University recognized by Nursing Council

Registration certificate in the form of B.Sc (Hons) or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from Uttarakhand / Indian Nursing and Nursing Council.

Minimum 01 year of experience in a 30 bedded private hospital registered under a state hospital or clinical establishment (Registration and Regulation Act, 2010) (Act No. 23 of 2010), after attaining the above qualification

Working knowledge of Hindi.

Age Limit:

21 to 42 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for UBTER Staff Nurse Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam. The exam shall be conducted in Dehradun and Haldwani

How to Apply for UBTER Staff Nurse Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through UBTER Official Website www.ubter.in or www.ubtergd.in on or before 11 January 2021.

UBTER Staff Nurse Posts Recruitment Notification PDF

UBTER Staff Nurse Online Application Link

Application Fee: