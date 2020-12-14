UBTER Recruitment 2021 for 1238 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online for DTE Nurse Jobs @ubter.in

UBTER Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education has invited published a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse (Group C). Eligible male and female candidates can apply online for UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 from 14 December on www.ubter.in or www.ubtersn.in. The last date for UBTER Staff Nurse Registration is 11 January 2021. However candidates can take a print of their online application upto 12 January 2021.
A total of 1238 vacancies are available out of which 990 are for Female candidates and 248 are for Male candidates under different categories.Successful candidates shall be called for written test which is scheduled to be held on 07 March 2021.
More details on Uttarakhand Nurse Recruitment 2020 such as qualification age limit, salary, vacancy break-up and other details are given below in this article
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 14 December 2020
- Last Date of Application - 11 January 2021
- Last Date of Printing filled-up form - 12 January 2021
- Date of Uploading List of Ineligible Application - 25 January 2021
- Last date of Uploading Documents by ineligible applicants - 30 January 2021
- UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card Date - 20 February 2021
- Date of Written Examination – 07 March 2021
UBTER Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1238
Staff Nurse (Female) - 990 Posts
- UR 565
- SC 170
- ST 30
- OBC 119
- EWS 106
Staff Nurse (Male) - 248 Posts
- UR 144
- SC 42
- ST 07
- OBC 29
- EWS 26
Salary:
Rs. 9300-34800 with GP- Rs.4600
Eligibility Criteria for UBTER Staff Nurse Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a University or Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council, OR Regular course in B.Sc Nursing from a University or Institution recognized by the Indian Council of Nursing OR Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from Indian Nursing Council recognized University OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from a University recognized by Nursing Council
- Registration certificate in the form of B.Sc (Hons) or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from Uttarakhand / Indian Nursing and Nursing Council.
- Minimum 01 year of experience in a 30 bedded private hospital registered under a state hospital or clinical establishment (Registration and Regulation Act, 2010) (Act No. 23 of 2010), after attaining the above qualification
- Working knowledge of Hindi.
Age Limit:
21 to 42 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for UBTER Staff Nurse Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of written exam. The exam shall be conducted in Dehradun and Haldwani
How to Apply for UBTER Staff Nurse Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through UBTER Official Website www.ubter.in or www.ubtergd.in on or before 11 January 2021.
UBTER Staff Nurse Posts Recruitment Notification PDF
UBTER Staff Nurse Online Application Link
Application Fee:
- General/ Unreserved/OBC - Rs. 800/-
- EWS/SC/ST/PH - Rs. 400/-