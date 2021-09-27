UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation is Hiring for Supervisor and other Posts @uraniumcorp.in, Check Eligibility

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released a notification for the post of Asstt. Superintendent (Civil) and Supervisor (Civil) on its official website. Check details here.

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of Department of Atomic Energy, has released a notification for the post of Asstt. Superintendent (Civil) and Supervisor (Civil) in the Employment News (25 September to 01 October 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 October 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Degree in Civil Engg./Diploma in Civil Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Eligible candidates can apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt No: 02/2021

Important Date for UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 October 2021

Asstt. Superintendent (Civil)-02

Supervisor (Civil)-04

Vacancy Details for UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Eligibility Criteria for UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Asstt Superintendent(Civil)-Degree in Civil Engg. OR equivalent. Minimum 02 years post qualification working experience preferably in contract and execution of civil works, estimation of Civil works like Buildings/ Dams/Industrial structures/Roads, Civil /Structural design of industrial buildings /structures, Dams and Roads etc

Supervisor(Civil)-Diploma in Civil Engineering. Minimum 05 years post qualification experience preferably in estimation of Civil works like Buildings/Dams/Industrial structures/Roads, contract and supervision of civil works, conversant in material testing and analysis etc.

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed ‘Application Format’ given on the official website www.uraniumcorp.in along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth and all relevant documents such as educational qualifications, experience, caste certificate and other on or before 25 October 2021.