UCO Bank Recruitment 2022 For Chief Risk Officer Post: Starting Basic Pay Rs 1,16,120,

UCO Bank has invited online application for the Chief Risk Officer on its official website. Check UCO Bank recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UCO Bank CRO Recruitment 2022: UCO Bank has published notification for the post of Chief Risk Officer in the Employment News (24 September-30 September 2022). Candidates having age from 21 years to 40 Years can apply for UCO CRO Bank Recruitment 2022 on or before 07 October 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for UCO CRO Bank Recruitment 2022.

Educational Qualifications for UCO Bank CRO Recruitment 2022:

Mandatory education qualification: Graduation degree with Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals or

Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other eligibility for the post.

Remuneration for UCO Bank CRO Recruitment 2022:

Candidates selected finally for the Chief Risk Officer will get starting basic pay of Rs 1,16,120/-

pm. In the scale of Rs 116120 – (3220/4) – 129000/- applicable for the post of General Manager in TEGS VII

The selected candidate will also be eligible for the perquisites/ Quarter facilities (in-lieu of HRA) as applicable to the post of General Manager.

Mode of Selection for UCO Bank CRO Recruitment 2022:

Under selection process for the Chief Risk Officer, the candidates will be preliminarily screened and shortlisted on the basis of qualifications, suitability and experience. The requisite number of shortlisted candidates will be called for interview for final selection.

Click Here for UCO CRO Bank Recruitment 2022 PDF





Process to Apply for UCO Bank CRO Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can send their application in prescribed format along with copies of self-attested certificates to the address-General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001.The last date for submission of offline application (hard copies through post) is 07 October 2022.