UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @ugc.gov.in, Earn upto 60,000/

UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021: University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Junior Consultants to perform the various functions of the Distance Education Bureau. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode only on or before 12 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 12 July 2021

UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Consultant - 8 Posts

UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a Post Graduate from a recognized University with a minimum of 55% marks, preferably with broad knowledge of Distance online mode of Education understanding Distance Education/Online Education; Well versed in the use of computers involving MS-Office/Excel/Use of internet, etc; Should be capable of functioning in a multifunctionality work environment.

UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Job Responsibilities

Assist the Commission in handling academic and administrative work related to Distance/online Education of Higher Education lnstitutes in accordance with the Regulations and relevant rules.

Assist in monitoring Universities/lnstitutions offering programmes in distance/online education mode.

Maintenance of data related to release of grant and other related matters. d Liaise with State Governments/Ministry of Education on matters related to Distance Education/Online Education in DEB.

Handle RTls and Court cases related to the Distance Education/Online

Education in DEB.

Should be able to willingly undertake official tours, if required.

Any other work assigned by the UGC.

UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 years

UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs.50,000 - 60,000/- p.m.

Download UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UGC Junior Consultant Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website of UGC.i.e.ugc.ac.in on or before 12 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.