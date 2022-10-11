UGC NET Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2022 phase 4 admit card on the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Check download link here.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2022 phase 4 admit card on the official website. Candidates who have to appear in the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), Phase-IV can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 from the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

It is noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 13 October 2022. Candidates should note that the exam for UGC NET December2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Admit Card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), Phase-IV exam is available on the official website. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are advised to read the instructions contained therein, carefully before the examination.



Process to Download: UGC NET Admit Card 2022