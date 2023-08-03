UGC Released Fake Universities List 2023: Degrees awarded by 20 Institutions in 8 States Declared as Invalid

UGC Released Fake Universities List 2023 : As per the latest official notification, UGC has declared 20 universities in 8 different states as fake universities or unrecognised institutions. Degrees awarded by these universities or institutions will be considered invalid.

UGC Released Fake Universities List 2023: As per the latest official notification, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially released the list of 20 Fake Universities existing in 8 different states of India. On August 2, 2023, UGC issued notice warning students, parents, and the general public that degrees can be awarded only by universities/institutions which are established under a State Act or Central Act or Provincial Act or institution, empowered to confer or grant degrees as per UGC Act, 1956.

The notice has also stated that “it has come to the notice of UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities/institutions shall neither be recognized nor valid for higher education and employment purposes”.

UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, also informed that "UGC's periodic alerts help students refrain from investing time and money in degrees that hold no value. Identifying fake universities and informing students about them, therefore, is important". He further stated that "This proactive measure by UGC protects students from potential harm, upholds academic standards, and fosters trust in India's higher education system".

By identifying and notifying fake institutions, the UGC safeguards students from falling victim to fraudulent institutions. UGC urges students to see the list of recognized institutions on the UGC portal to ensure they pursue courses that meet essential academic standards.

A fake university under UGC Guidelines is one which has not been established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an institution not deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or not an institution empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree as per University Grants Commission Act, 1956 under Section 22(1). Also, Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word ‘University’ by any unrecognised institution or any fake university.

List of Fake Universities released by UGC as on March 2023 State S. No. Fake Universities Delhi 1 All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036 2 Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi 3 United Nations University, Delhi 4 Vocational University, Delhi 5 ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008 6 Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi 7 Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033 8 Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Sprirtual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085 Karnataka 9 Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka) Kerala 10 St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala Maharashtra 11 Raja Arabic University, Nagpur West Bengal 12 Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-20 13 Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn 2nd Floor, Kurpukur, Kolkata-700063 Uttar Pradesh 14 Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh 15 National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh 16 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP) 17 Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105 Puducherry 18 Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009 Andhra Pradesh 19 Christ New Testament Deemed University, # 32-23-2003, 7th Lane, Kakaumanuvarithota, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522 002 or fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apartments, 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522 002 20 Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016.

Students are advised to look at these 20 self-styled and unrecognised institutions and become aware of the locations of these fake universities functioning in various parts of India in contravention of the UGC Act.