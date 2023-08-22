UKMRC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager And Other Posts, Check Eligibility 

UKMRC Recruitment 2023: UKMRC has invited applications for the Manager and others posts on the official website. Check age limit, eligibility, application process, pdf and more.

UKMRC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure & Building Construction Corporation Limited (UKMRC) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (19-25 August) 2023. A total of 15 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Land Officer, Lekhpal, Assistant Manager (Town Planner), Legal Assistant, JE (Civil) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate/ Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant Or MBA (Full time) with specialization in Finance

from University/ Institute of repute with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

UKMRC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for these posts is September 8, 2023

UKMRC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General Manager (Finance)-1

General Manager (Civil)-1

Dy General Manager (Civil)-2

Dy General Manager (Architect)-1

Assistant Manager (Civil)-2

Assistant Manager (Town Planner)-1

JE (Civil)-2

Legal Assistant-1

Land Officer-1

Land Supervisor-1

Lekhpal-1

UKMRC Educational Qualification 2023

General Manager (Finance)-Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant Or MBA (Full time) with

specialization in Finance from University/Institute of repute.

General Manager (Civil)-Bachelor in Civil Engineering from University/ Institute of repute.

Dy General Manager (Civil)-Bachelor in Civil Engineering from University/ Institute of repute.

Dy General Manager (Architect)-Bachelor in Architecture from University/ Institute of repute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UKMRC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-1

UKMRC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF-2





How To Apply For UKMRC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications through speed post/courier/by hand

in a sealed envelope to the address-

To, Dy. General Manager/HR, Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure and Building Construction Corporation Limited (UKMRC),4 th Floor, SCI Tower, Opposite Mahindra Showroom,

Haridwar Bye Pass Road, Ajabpur, Dehradun–248121, Uttarakhand latest by September 8, 2023.