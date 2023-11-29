UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification For 31 Nursing Tutor Vacancies, Apply Online

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 is out for 31 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Nursing Tutor

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 31 Nursing Tutors on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 1 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 21, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ukmssb.org

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2023

UKMSSB notification for the recruitment of 31 Nursing Tutors has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 1, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board Posts Name Nursing Tutor Total Vacancies 31 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 20, 2023 Application Start Date December 1, 2023 Application End Date December 21, 2023 (5 PM)





UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 31 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Nursing Tutor Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For UKMSSB Nursing Tutor?

Candidates can fill out the application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category wise application fee is tabulated below

Category Application Fee General Rs 300 EWS Rs 150 OBC Rs 300 SC Rs 150 ST Rs 150 Uttarakhand Divyang Rs 150

Vacancies For UKMSSB Nursing Tutor

A total of 31 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Nursing Tutor. Category wise vacancy is tabulated below

Category Number of Posts General 16 EWS 3 OBC 5 SC 6 ST 1

What is the UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a student of M.SC (Nursing) or have 1 year of experience with B.SC (Nursing)

Age Limit: The candidate applying for the post should be between 22 and 42 years of age as on July 1, 2023. However, relaxation in age will be given to the candidates from the reserved category.

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination. Questions in the paper will be MCQ-based. There will be a negative marking where 1/4 will be deducted for each question answered.

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will be according to the pay level 7 of 7th Pay Commission which ranges from Rs 44900 to Rs 142400.

Steps to Apply for the UKMSSB Nursing Tutor

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ukmssb.org

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 2: Click on the Apply tab of Nursing Tutor

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference