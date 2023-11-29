UMMSSB Nursing Tutor Jobs 2023 Apply for 31 Vacancies

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification For 31 Nursing Tutor Vacancies, Apply Online

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 is out for 31 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Nursing Tutor

UKMSSC Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2023
UKMSSC Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2023

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 31 Nursing Tutors on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 1 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 21, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ukmssb.org

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2023

UKMSSB notification for the recruitment of 31 Nursing Tutors has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 1, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

Shiv Khera

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board

Posts Name

Nursing Tutor

Total Vacancies

31

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

November 20, 2023

Application Start Date

December 1, 2023

Application End Date

December 21, 2023 (5 PM)



UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 31 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Nursing Tutor

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For UKMSSB Nursing Tutor?

Candidates can fill out the application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category wise application fee is tabulated below

Category

Application Fee

General

Rs 300

EWS

Rs 150

OBC

Rs 300

SC

Rs 150

ST

Rs 150

Uttarakhand Divyang

Rs 150

Vacancies For UKMSSB Nursing Tutor

A total of 31 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Nursing Tutor. Category wise vacancy is tabulated below

Category

Number of Posts

General

16

EWS

3

OBC

5

SC

6

ST

1

What is the UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a student of M.SC (Nursing) or have 1 year of experience with B.SC (Nursing)

Age Limit: The candidate applying for the post should be between 22 and 42 years of age as on July 1, 2023. However, relaxation in age will be given to the candidates from the reserved category. 

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Selection Procedure 

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination. Questions in the paper will be MCQ-based. There will be a negative marking where 1/4 will be deducted for each question answered.

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will be according to the pay level 7 of 7th Pay Commission which ranges from Rs 44900 to Rs 142400.

Steps to Apply for the UKMSSB Nursing Tutor

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ukmssb.org 

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 2: Click on the Apply tab of Nursing Tutor 

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for UKMSSB nursing tutor Recruitment 2023 be released?

The UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 31 posts.

How many posts have been announced in UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 for Nursing Tutors?

A total of 31 posts have been announced in the UKMSSB Recruitment 2023 notification.

What is the age limit to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having an age between 22 and 42 years can apply for UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next