UKMSSB Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 587 Posts

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The UK Medical Service Selection Board will soon close the application portal for the Nursing Officer recruitment on 17th December. The candidates who haven’t yet applied for the recruitment must hurry up and apply before the deadline to avoid last minute hassles. The online application process started on 27 November 2025 and the last date to apply online is 17 December 2025 (05:00 PM). Eligible candidates should apply at the official website ukmssb.org without waiting for the last moment. Read on for all details like eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, and how to apply. Uttarakhand Nursing Officer 2025 Last Date The candidates are advised to apply before the deadline. The Uttarakhand Nursing Officer recruitment process last date is 17th December 2025 (till 05:00 pm).

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Overview The UKMSSB has invited applications from the eligible candidates who wish to make a career in Uttarakhand's public health sector for the 587 posts of Nursing Officer (Male & Female) under the Medical Education Department of Uttarakhand. Check the major highlights of the recruitment below: Particulars Details Organising Body Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) Recruitment Name UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Start Date 27 November 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 17 December 2025 (05:00 PM) Application Mode Online at ukmssb.org Total Posts 587 Nursing Officer Posts Pay Scale ₹44,900 - ₹1,42,400/- (Level-7) Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification, Medical Examination Official Website https://ukmssb.org

How to Apply for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 The candidates who are eligible to apply for the post of Nursing Officer in UKMSSB can apply at the official website by following the steps mentioned below: Visit the official UKMSSB website: www.ukmssb.org.

On the homepage, look for the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 notification.

If you are a New User, then firstly register yourself and generate the login credentials.

Register by mentioning the details like Email ID and Mobile Number.

Now login with the generated credentials and fill the application form with all the necessary details that have been asked.

Upload scanned copies of the documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the available online modes.

Submit the application and print the confirmation page for future reference.