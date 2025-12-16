CLAT 2026 Result
UKMSSB Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 587 Posts

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 16, 2025, 13:59 IST

UKMSSB Recruitment 2025 Nursing Officer Last Date: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) is soon going to close the registration portal for the recruitment of 587 Nursing Officers (male and female) in the medical institutions in Uttarakhand. Candidates can apply till 17th December 2025. Check this article for details about the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Last Date
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The UK Medical Service Selection Board will soon close the application portal for the Nursing Officer recruitment on 17th December. The candidates who haven’t yet applied for the recruitment must hurry up and apply before the deadline to avoid last minute hassles. The online application process started on 27 November 2025 and the last date to apply online is 17 December 2025 (05:00 PM). Eligible candidates should apply at the official website ukmssb.org without waiting for the last moment. Read on for all details like eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process, and how to apply.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer 2025 Last Date

The candidates are advised to apply before the deadline. The Uttarakhand Nursing Officer recruitment process last date is 17th December 2025 (till 05:00 pm). 

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Overview

The UKMSSB has invited applications from the eligible candidates who wish to make a career in Uttarakhand's public health sector for the 587 posts of Nursing Officer (Male & Female) under the Medical Education Department of Uttarakhand. Check the major highlights of the recruitment below:

Particulars

Details

Organising Body

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

Recruitment Name

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025

Application Start Date

27 November 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

17 December 2025 (05:00 PM)

Application Mode

Online at ukmssb.org

Total Posts

587 Nursing Officer Posts

Pay Scale

₹44,900 - ₹1,42,400/- (Level-7)

Selection Process

Written Exam, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Official Website

https://ukmssb.org

How to Apply for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025

The candidates who are eligible to apply for the post of Nursing Officer in UKMSSB can apply at the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official UKMSSB website: www.ukmssb.org.

  • On the homepage, look for the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 notification.

  • If you are a New User, then firstly register yourself and generate the login credentials.

  • Register by mentioning the details like Email ID and Mobile Number.

  • Now login with the generated credentials and fill the application form with all the necessary details that have been asked.

  • Upload scanned copies of the documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee through the available online modes.

  • Submit the application and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Apply Online 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer recruitment 2025 can apply through the link provided below:

Direct Link to Apply for the UKMSSB Nursing Officer 2025

UKMSSB Nursing Officer 2025 Application Fee

To complete the submission of Uttarakhand Nursing Officer application form 2025, the candidates are required to submit the application fee through online mode only. Check the category-wise application fee below:

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC

₹300/-

SC / ST / EWS / PwD

₹150/-

UKMSSB Recruitment 2025 Nursing Officer Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 must satisfy the following eligibility requirements:

Category

Details

Essential Educational Qualification

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing from a University/Institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council OR

B.Sc. Nursing (Regular Course) from a University/Institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council OR

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a University/Institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council OR

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from a University recognized by the Indian Nursing Council

Registration Requirement

Must possess a valid certificate of registration as B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing / General Nursing and Midwifery / Psychiatry from Uttarakhand Nursing Council or Indian Nursing Council

Language Requirement

Candidate must have a working knowledge of Hindi

Preferential Qualification - Territorial Army

Must have served in the Territorial Army for a minimum of 02 years

Preferential Qualification - NCC

Must have obtained “B” or “C” Certificate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC)

