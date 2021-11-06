UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021 Out @ukpsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Prosecution Officer Call Letter Here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) on ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) on ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates applied for UKPSC APO Recruitment 2021 can download UK APO Admit Card from the official website - ukpsc.net.in from 06 November to 21 November 2021. Alternatively, the candidates can download their admit card by login into UKPSC APO Admit Card Link given below:

UKPSC APO Admit Card Download Link

The written exam is scheduled to be held on 21 November 2021. There will be multiple-choice questions in two parts i.e. General Studies and Law. Each section consists of 100 questions of 100 marks. Candidates will be given 1 hour and 30 minutes for each section i.e. total 3 hours.

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for UKPSC APO Mains Exam which is of 400 marks. Candidates who qualify in the mains exam will appear of interview.

How to Download UKPSC APO Admit Card 2021?



Go to the UKPSC Application Portal i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Click here for Admit Card’ given against‘Admit Card for Uttarakhand Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Examination- 2021’on the homepage. Login into your account using your ‘Email ID and Password’ or ‘Application Number and Date of Birth’or ‘Name, Father's Name and Date of birth’. Download UKPSC APO Prelims Admit Card 2021

The commission has invited online applications for 63 Assistant Prosecution Officer APO, against advertisement number 53/02/E-2/APO/2021-22, from 03 August to 23 August 2021.