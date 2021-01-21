UKPSC APS Result 2021 Out for Additional Private Secretary Post @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Main Exam Key and Cut off

UKPSC APS Result 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Result for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Mains Exam on its official website. Commission has also released the Main Answer Key/Cut off marks for Additional Private Secretary exam. All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam can check their result from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) had conducted the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Mains Exam from 08 to 16 October 2020 in the state. Now Commission has released the mains result on its official website.

Candidates can check the merit list based on their performance in the mains exam for Additional Private Secretary (APS) posts. Commission has also released the marks obtained by the candidates in the mains exam.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has also released the Mains Answer Key for General Studies for all the series including A/B/C/C for the Additional Private Secretary In the Uttarakhand Secretariat.

Candidates appeared in the UKPSC Additional Private Secretary (APS) Mains Exam can check the Result/Marks/Answer Key etc available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

