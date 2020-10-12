UKPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts for Political Science Released @ukpsc.gov.in, Download Admit Card

UKPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2020: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Assistant Professor Posts for Political Science on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Posts can check the Interview Schedule from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, the Interview for the Assistant Professor Posts for Political Science subjects will be conducted from 26 to 29 October 2020. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Posts for Political Science Subjects can download the Interview schedule available on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Posts for Political Science can go through the details notification regarding the Interview details. Candidates are advised to download the Interview Documents including Admit Card from the official website of UKPSC.

You can check all the details including Interview Schedule/Admit Card/Important Documents and other details available on the official website of UKPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UKPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts





How to Download: UKPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

Go to the Recent Update Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-“UKPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts” available on the homepage.

You will get all the PDF for the Schedule and Admit Card in a new window.

Candidates can download and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Assistant Professor for the Political Science Subjects on its official website.