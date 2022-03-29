UKPSC CFO Admit Card 2022 Released for Chief Fire Officer Post @ukpsc.net.in,Check Direct Link Here

UKPSC has released the admit card for the post of Chief Fire Officer post on its website-ukpsc.gov.in. Check process to download.

UKPSC Chief Fire Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Chief Fire Officer on its website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Chief Fire Officer post can download the screening test admit card from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the UKPSC Chief Fire Officer Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Chief Fire Officer Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'मुख्य अग्निशमन अधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 की स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा हेतु ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में(Under Section/Module :Recruitments)' flashing on the homepage. Click on 'प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।' You will have to provide your login credentials including registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. The UKPSC Chief Fire Officer Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download UKPSC Chief Fire Officer Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

It is noted that Commission has decided to conduct the screening test for the Chief Fire Officer post against Advertisement No.-A-1/S-1/2021 on 13 April 2022. Exam will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. Noon.

Alternatively you can download the UKPSC Chief Fire Officer Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.