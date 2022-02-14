UKPSC Group C DV Schedule 2022 Released for Spokesman Post @ukpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Spokesman cadre-group 'C' post on its official website -ukpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UKPSC Group C DV Schedule 2022: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Spokesman cadre-group 'C' . Commission will conduct the document verification for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) from 07 March 2022 onward.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully in the mains exam for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service can download UKPSC Group C DV Schedule 2022 from the official website-ukpsc.gov.in.

You can download the UKPSC Group C DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC Group C DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in Go to the Under Section/Module :Recruitments available on the home page. Click on ‘08-02-2022 - उत्तराखण्ड विशेष अधीनस्थ शिक्षा (प्रवक्ता संवर्ग- समूह ’ग’) सेवा (सामान्य एवं महिला शाखा) मुख्य परीक्षा-2020 के सापेक्ष अभिलेख सत्यापन कार्यक्रम के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति on the home page. You will get PDF of UKPSC Group C DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download and save UKPSC Group C DV Schedule 2022 for future reference.

As per the short notice released, the document verification for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) will be conducted from 07 to 28 March 2022.

The details of the subject wise Document Verification Schedule is available on the official website. Candidates can check their Roll Number/Subject and will have to appear for the document verification according to schedule.