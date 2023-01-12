UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Out @ukpsc.net.in: Check Download Link

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) issued the admit cards to the aspirants who applied for Uttarakhand Forest Guard Recruitment and are going to appear for the admit card on its official website i.e. ukpsc.net.in. UKPSC Forest Guard Exam will be held on 22 January 2023. The examination will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in 13 districts of Uttarakhand.
Candidates can download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card from the website of commission.
|UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card Download Link
How to Download UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download UKPSC Admit Card through the link below:
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. ukpsc.net.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Click here for Admit Card’
Step 3: Login with email ID and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth or Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth
Step 4: UKPSC Admit Card
UKPSC Exam Details 2023
There will be 100 questions for 100 marks. The candidates can check the information regarding the subject, the number of questions and marks.
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|General Hindi
|20
|20
|GK
|40
|40
|Uttarakhand Region Questions
|40
|40
|Total
|100
|100
The candidates are required to carry one valid ID Proof at the exam centre. The exam is being conducted for filling up 894 vacancies.