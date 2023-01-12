UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Out @ukpsc.net.in: Check Download Link

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: The Uttrakhand Public Service Commission released the admit card for the online exam for the post of Forest Guard i.e. ukpsc.net.in. Candidates can check the download link below.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) issued the admit cards to the aspirants who applied for Uttarakhand Forest Guard Recruitment and are going to appear for the admit card on its official website i.e. ukpsc.net.in. UKPSC Forest Guard Exam will be held on 22 January 2023. The examination will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in 13 districts of Uttarakhand.

Candidates can download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card from the website of commission.

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download UKPSC Admit Card through the link below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. ukpsc.net.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Click here for Admit Card’

Step 3: Login with email ID and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth or Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth

Step 4: UKPSC Admit Card

UKPSC Exam Details 2023

There will be 100 questions for 100 marks. The candidates can check the information regarding the subject, the number of questions and marks.



Subject Number of Questions Marks General Hindi 20 20 GK 40 40 Uttarakhand Region Questions 40 40 Total 100 100

The candidates are required to carry one valid ID Proof at the exam centre. The exam is being conducted for filling up 894 vacancies.