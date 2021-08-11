UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for FRO Posts @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 31 August 2021 on the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in.
UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Notification Download
Download UKPSC FRO Instruction
UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 11 August 2021
- Last Date of Application - 31 August 2021
UKPSC FRO Vacancy Details
Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) - 40 Posts
UKPSC FRO Salary:
47600 – 151100/- Level -8 with grade pay Rs 4800 pm.
UKPSC FRO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor Degree in Science OR B.E./B.Tech in the following Subjects Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application, Computer Science, Civil / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical Environmental Science / Forestry / Geology / Horticulture / Mathematics / Physics / Statistics / Veterinary Science / Zoology.
UKPSC FRO Age Limit:
21 to 42 Years
UKPSC FRO Physical Eligibility:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Height
|
163 cm (152 cm for ST)
|
150 cm (145 cm for ST)
|
Chest
|
84 to 89 cm
|
79 to 84 cm
|
Paidal Chal (Running)
|
25 km in 04 Hours
|
16 km in 04 Hours
Selection Process for UKPSC FRO Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
How to Apply for UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by clicking on the link -'ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।' given under ‘वन क्षेत्राधिकारी परीक्षा–2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन’.
UKPSC FRO Application Fee:
Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates – RS 176.55/-
SC/ ST Candidates of Uttarakhand only – RS 86.55/-
PH- RS 26.55/-
Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card.