UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for FRO Posts @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 31 August 2021 on the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Notification Download

Download UKPSC FRO Instruction

UKPSC Forest Ranger Officer Online Application Link



Official Website

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 11 August 2021 Last Date of Application - 31 August 2021

UKPSC FRO Vacancy Details

Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) - 40 Posts

UKPSC FRO Salary:

47600 – 151100/- Level -8 with grade pay Rs 4800 pm.

UKPSC FRO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Science OR B.E./B.Tech in the following Subjects Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application, Computer Science, Civil / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical Environmental Science / Forestry / Geology / Horticulture / Mathematics / Physics / Statistics / Veterinary Science / Zoology.

UKPSC FRO Age Limit:

21 to 42 Years

UKPSC FRO Physical Eligibility:

Category Male Female Height 163 cm (152 cm for ST) 150 cm (145 cm for ST) Chest 84 to 89 cm 79 to 84 cm Paidal Chal (Running) 25 km in 04 Hours 16 km in 04 Hours

Selection Process for UKPSC FRO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam Mains Exam Interview

How to Apply for UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode by clicking on the link -'ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।' given under ‘वन क्षेत्राधिकारी परीक्षा–2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन’.

UKPSC FRO Application Fee:

Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates – RS 176.55/-

SC/ ST Candidates of Uttarakhand only – RS 86.55/-

PH- RS 26.55/-

Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card.