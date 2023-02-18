UKPSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2023: Download at ukpsc.net.in

UKPSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at ukpsc.net.in. Candidates can download it from here.

UKPSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the answer key of the exam for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download UKPSC Admit Card either by visiting the official website or through UKPSC Admit Card Link provided in this article.

How to Download UKPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check steps required to download the admit card from the commission's website below:

Go to the website of UKPSC website and go to ' ukpsc.net.in' Visit the admit card link 'Click Here for Admit Card' given against 'Admit Card for Junior Assistant Examination-2022' You are now login using your 'Email ID and Password or 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' or log in using your name, father's name and date of birth Download Uttarakhand JA Answer Key 2023

UKPSC JA Exam Pattern 2023

The exam will have 100 objective multiple-choice questions on General Knowledge (GK), General Studies (GS), and Hindi Language. The total marks for the exam are 100. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. 1/4 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Exam, Computer Practical Examination Ability Test- Qualifying, Document Verification and a Medical Examination.