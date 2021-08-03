UKPSC Lecturer Mains 2021: Apply for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC Lecturer Mains 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam-2020 for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in various departments. The candidates who have passed the prelims exam successfully can now enrol themselves for the mains exam. The applications are being filled up through the online mode.

The candidates can submit their applications on or before 21 August 2021. The last date for submission of hard copy of applications is 1 September 2021 till 6 PM. The last date of depositing the online application fee is 21 August 2021. The candidates are required to submit all required documents to the Uttrakhand Public Service Commission, Haridwar latest by 1 September 2021.

This recruitment exam is being to recruit 571 vacancies of Lecturer through Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman Cadre-Group 'C') Services (General Branch and Women's Branch) Exam-2020. The screening test for the same was done on 21 March 2021 and the result was out on 7 July 20021. The candidates can now submit their applications along with the required application fee latest by 1 September. The details of the application fee are given below.

UKPSC Lecturer Mains 2021 Application Fee

For UR & OBC: Rs. 176.55/-

For SC/ ST: Rs. 86.55/-

For PwD: Rs.26.55/-

Payment Mode: through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card

UKPSC Lecturer Mains 2021 Notification

UKPSC Lecturer Mains 2021 Application Form

Official Website

UKPSC Lecturer Mains 2021 Vacancy Details

Lecturer Cadre (General Branch) - 544 Posts

Lecturer Cadre (Female Branch) - 27 Posts

