UKPSC Mains Revised Admit Card 2021 Released for ARO Translator & Other Exam 2018, Download Here

UKPSC Mains Revised Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the revised admit card of High Court Assistant Review Officer / Translator / Typist / Assistant Librarian (Mains) Exam-2018 on its website. All such candidates who applied for UKPSC Exam 2021 for various posts can now download their admit card through the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held from 3 to 6 May 2021 at various exam centres of the state. All candidates are advised to download UKPSC Mains Revised Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. The candidates can download High Court Assistant Review Officer / Translator / Typist / Assistant Librarian (Mains) Exam-2018 Revised Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UKPSC High Court Assistant Review Officer / Translator / Typist / Assistant Librarian (Mains) Exam-2018 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in. Click on Mains Hallticket published: High Court Assistant Review Officer / Translator / Typist / Assistant Librarian (Mains) Exam-2018in the what’s a new section. Enter User Name, Password, Captcha Code and click on login. Download UKPSC High Court Assistant Review Officer / Translator / Typist / Assistant Librarian (Mains) Exam-2018Mains Admit Card save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UKPSC High Court Assistant Review Officer / Translator / Typist / Assistant Librarian (Mains) Exam-2018 Admit Card

This drive is being done to recruit 65 vacancies of Assistant Review Officer, Translator, Typist, Asst Librarian. The prelims exam was done 29 December 2019 and the result for the same was announced on 13 May 2020. The candidates can directly download their admit cards by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO, Hospital Attendent and Other Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist & Other Posts