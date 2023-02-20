UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022 OUT: Download PDF, Check Details Here

Patwari Answer Key: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer keys for the UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector Recruitment 2022 on its official website. Candidates can refer to the article below for more details such as procedure to download the Answer Key and official notification.

Patwari Answer Key: UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector Provisional Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission for the . The answer key has been released on the official website of UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector i.e., psc.uk.gov.in

The examination was held on 12th February 2023 for as many as 563 Lekhpal and Patwari vacancies announced under UKPSC Recruitment 2022. Candidates who appeared for the can check the provisional answer key from the official website.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for all the sets of examination i.e., Set A, B, C and D. The Patwari Answer Key 2023 for all the sets has been released on the official website.

Candidates can raise objections for the UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022 from 21th February 2023 to 27th February 2023. Candidates will have to a fee of Rs 50/- for each objection

Candidates can download the UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below

Download PDF- UKPSC SI Answer Key 2022 Notification

Process to Download UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector .i.e. psc.uk.gov.in On the under latest updates section a link will be present as Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 - Provisional AnswerKey” UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector Patwari/Lekhpal Provisional Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the answer key for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the UKPSC Patwari Answer Key 2022

UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector Answer Key 2022 Download PDF

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector i.e. psc.uk.gov.in for further information related to UKPSC Revenue Sub Inspector Examination 2023.