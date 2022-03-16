UK PCS Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download UKPSC Uttarakhand Prelims Call Letter @ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC PCS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UKPSC Admit Card Below.

UKPSC PCS Admit Card 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Examination Prelims Exam 2021 at ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for UKPSC PCS Recritiment can, now, download UKPSC PCS Admit Card and appear for UKPSC PCS Prelims Exam on 03 April 2022 (Sunday).

Such candidates can download the UKPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card either by visiting the official website or through UKPSC PCS Admit Card Link given below:

The commission has also released a helpline number to assist the candidates in case of any technical issue occurs in downloading the PCS Preliminary Admit Card. Also, the commission has an important notice for PWD candidates. Such candidates can check the details through the PDF below:

UKPSC PCS Notice PDF

UKPSC PCS Answer Key and Result 2022

After the successful completion of the exam, the commission will upload the answer key of the exam and objections shall also be invited. On the basis of objection and final answer key, UKPSC will release the list of the shortlisted candidates.

UKPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

UKPSC PCS Exam Pattern 2022

Subject Total questions and Marks Time General Studies (1 mark per question) 150 2 hours General Knowledge (1.5 marks per question) 100 2 hours

How to Download UKPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021-22?

Go to the official website of UKPSC - https://ukpsc.gov.in/ Click on ‘16-03-2022 - उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 के ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में’ Then click on ‘2- प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।’ You will be redirected to a new page - https://ukpsc.net.in/upcs_v3/admit1.aspx Now, login with your account with Email ID and Password or Login with Application No. and Date of birth or Login with Name, Father's Name and Date of birth or Login with Email ID - OR - Mobile No. Download UKPSC Prelims Prelims Admit Card Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre

A total of 318 candidates will be recruited for the post of Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer, Assistant Director, District Supply Officer, Sub Divisional Marketing Officer, Block Development Officer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Labor commissioner,Assistant Cane Commissioner, Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer, District Tourism Development Officer, Publicity Officer, Food processing officer, Horticulture Development Officer, Plant Protection Officer, Mushroom Development Officer, Statistics officer,Information Officer, Transport tax officer, Child Development Project Officer,Deputy Collector (Personnel Dept), Jail Superintendent (Home Dept), Asst Commissioner (Finance Dept), Dist Social Welfare Officer (Social; Welfare Dept), Editor (Info Dept), Working Officer (Panchayati Raj Dept), State tax Officer (Finance Dept), Dy Registrar (Finance Dept), Dist Probation Officer (Women Welfare Dept), Feature Writer (Info Dept), Case Worker (Women Welfare Dept), Dist Minority Welfare Officer (Minority Welfare Dept), Superintendent