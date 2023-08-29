UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 85 Revenue Inspector And Other Posts, Check Eligibility

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for the 85 Revenue Inspector & Executive Officer posts. Check the pdf, application process, age limit and others.

Get all the details of UKPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for the 85 posts of Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 18, 2023.

Out of total 85 vacancies, 63 are for Executive Officer posts and 22 are for Tax and Revenue Inspector posts. Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of a written exam which comprises two papers including Paper I (General Hindi) and Paper II (General Studies).

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 18, 2023 through the official website.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive Officer-63

Tax and Revenue Inspector-22

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Bachelor from a University established by law in India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-07-2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 42 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.