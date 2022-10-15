UKPSC SI Recruitment 2022: 563 Vacancies for Patwari and Lekhpal Posts, Apply Online

UKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Patwari and Lekhpal: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has an opportunity for Graduates for the post of Sub Inspector as Patwari and Lekhpal 2022. They will get the job by clearing the written exam and other rounds including the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

A total of 563 are available for which the registration is going on starting from 14 October 2022 till 04 November 2022 at www.psc.uk.gov.in. More details regarding UKPSC Recruitment 2022 are given below.

UKPSC Notification Download

UKPSC Online Application Link

UKPSC Vacancy Details

Post Name Number of Vacancies Patwari 391 Lekhpal 172

UKPSC Salary

Patwari - Rs. 29200- 92300/- (Level-5)

Lekhpal - Rs. 29200- 92300/- (Level-5)

Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC Patwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate of a recognised university. Candidates seeking to apply for Lekhpal Posts should have 2 years of experience in the Territorial Army or possess B/C certificate of National Cadet Core.

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Age Limit:

Patwari - 21 to 28 years

Lekhpal - 21 to 35 years

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Written Test

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Physical Eligibility Test (PET)



Race

Male - 7 Km in 60 min

Female - 3.5 Km in 35 min

UKPSC Physical Standard Test only for Patwari

Height - A minimum height of 168 cm for male candidates and 152 cm for female candidates is mandatory. A relaxation of 5 cm will be given to the candidates of hill origin.

- A minimum height of is mandatory. A relaxation of 5 cm will be given to the candidates of hill origin. Chest - Male candidates with a chest expansion of 84 cm out of which 5 cms expansion is mandatory. Candidates of hill origin will be given a relaxation of 5 cm. Female candidates must have a minimum weight

How to Apply UKPSC Recruitment 2022 ?



Step 1 - Registration & Personal Details

Step 2 - Educational & Other Details)

Step 3 - Upload Photo & Signature)

Step 4 - Photo / Signature Croping (If Required))

Step 5 - Final Review & Submit

Step 6 - Print Application Form