UKPSC SI Recruitment 2022: 563 Vacancies for Patwari and Lekhpal Posts, Apply Online

UKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Patwari and Lekhpal: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has an opportunity for Graduates for the post of Sub Inspector as Patwari and Lekhpal 2022. They will get the job by clearing the written exam and other rounds including the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT), Document Verification and Medical Examination.
A total of 563 are available for which the registration is going on starting from 14 October 2022 till 04 November 2022 at www.psc.uk.gov.in. More details regarding UKPSC Recruitment 2022 are given below.
UKPSC Notification Download
UKPSC Online Application Link
UKPSC Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Number of Vacancies
|Patwari
|391
|Lekhpal
|172
UKPSC Salary
- Patwari - Rs. 29200- 92300/- (Level-5)
- Lekhpal - Rs. 29200- 92300/- (Level-5)
Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC Patwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be a graduate of a recognised university. Candidates seeking to apply for Lekhpal Posts should have 2 years of experience in the Territorial Army or possess B/C certificate of National Cadet Core.
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Age Limit:
- Patwari - 21 to 28 years
- Lekhpal - 21 to 35 years
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Written Test
UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Physical Eligibility Test (PET)
Race
- Male - 7 Km in 60 min
- Female - 3.5 Km in 35 min
UKPSC Physical Standard Test only for Patwari
- Height - A minimum height of 168 cm for male candidates and 152 cm for female candidates is mandatory. A relaxation of 5 cm will be given to the candidates of hill origin.
- Chest - Male candidates with a chest expansion of 84 cm out of which 5 cms expansion is mandatory. Candidates of hill origin will be given a relaxation of 5 cm. Female candidates must have a minimum weight
How to Apply UKPSC Recruitment 2022 ?
Step 1 - Registration & Personal Details
Step 2 - Educational & Other Details)
Step 3 - Upload Photo & Signature)
Step 4 - Photo / Signature Croping (If Required))
Step 5 - Final Review & Submit
Step 6 - Print Application Form