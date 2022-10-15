UKPSC SI Recruitment 2022: 563 Vacancies for Patwari and Lekhpal Posts, Apply Online

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is hiring 563 Revenue Sub-Inspector Posts as Patwari/ Lekhpal. Check Details Here

UKPSC SI Recruitment 2022
UKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Patwari and Lekhpal: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)  has an opportunity for Graduates for the post of Sub Inspector as Patwari and Lekhpal 2022. They will get the job by clearing the written exam and other rounds including the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

A total of 563 are available for which the registration is going on starting from 14 October 2022 till 04 November 2022 at www.psc.uk.gov.in. More details regarding UKPSC Recruitment 2022 are given below.

UKPSC Notification Download

UKPSC Online Application Link

UKPSC Vacancy Details

Post Name Number of Vacancies
Patwari 391
Lekhpal 172

UKPSC Salary

  • Patwari - Rs. 29200- 92300/- (Level-5)
  • Lekhpal - Rs. 29200- 92300/- (Level-5)

Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC Patwari and Lekhpal Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate of a recognised university. Candidates seeking to apply for Lekhpal  Posts should have 2 years of experience in the Territorial Army or possess B/C certificate of National Cadet Core.

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Age Limit:

  • Patwari - 21 to 28 years
  • Lekhpal  - 21 to 35 years

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Written Test

UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal Physical Eligibility Test (PET)

Race

  • Male - 7 Km in 60 min
  • Female - 3.5 Km in 35 min

UKPSC Physical Standard Test only for Patwari

  • Height - A minimum height of 168 cm for male candidates and 152 cm for female candidates is mandatory. A relaxation of 5 cm will be given to the candidates of hill origin.
  • Chest - Male candidates with a chest expansion of 84 cm out of which 5 cms expansion is mandatory. Candidates of hill origin will be given a relaxation of 5 cm. Female candidates must have a minimum weight

How to Apply UKPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Step 1 - Registration & Personal Details

Step 2 - Educational & Other Details)

Step 3 - Upload Photo & Signature)

Step 4 - Photo / Signature Croping (If Required))

Step 5 - Final Review & Submit

Step 6 - Print Application Form

FAQ

My degree name/course name etc. is not showing on combo/drop down list.

Kindly raise your issue vides email at ukpschelpline@gmail.com with an attached copy of your certificate having that particular information.

How do I get login credential (i.e. Email Id and Password) for logging in?

During the process of online registration, you will generate your own password and enter an Email Id. After submission of registration form, Candidates are advised to keep the Email Id and password confidential till the end of the process. Password is very important for participating in the Online Process. Sharing of password can result in its misuse by somebody else, leading to even exclusion of genuine candidate from the online process.

How can I print my profile?

Candidate can print his/her profile information using “View Filled In Information” link.
