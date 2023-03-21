UKPSC Hall Ticket 2023 Out For Translator Bilingual Post @psc.uk.gov.in: Check Download Link

UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023 Download: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the Hall Ticket for the Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination for the post of Translator Bilingual (English and Hindi). Commission is all set to conduct the Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination for the above post on 28 March 2023. Candidates qualified for the Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination round for the Translator Bilingual post can download their Admit Card from the official website of UKPSC-psc.uk.gov.in.
The direct link to download the UKPSC Hall Ticket 2023 for the Translator Bilingual (English and Hindi) post is available here and you can download the same after clicking the link.
To download the UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Name/Father's Name and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.
About Typing Practical Examination Test
Candidates qualified in the written exam held on 02 December 2022 are able to appear in the Typing Practical Examination Test scheduled on 28 March 2023. The Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination is of qualifying nature and candidates qualify in the same will have to appear in the Document Verification round.
About Document Verification Test
Candidates will have to produce the essential documents and other forms downloaded from the official website. You will have to produce the two sets of all the documents during the certificate verification round as mentioned in the notification.
UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Uttarakhand Public Service Commission
|Post Name
|Translator Bilingual (English and Hindi)
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Name of Test
|Computer Operation Typing Practical Test
|Exam Date
|28 March 2023
|Official Website
|ukpsc.net.in
How To Download: UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023
- Go to the official website of UKPSC i.e., ukpsc.net.in
- Click on the Admit Card Section option present on the right side of the screen.
- Click on the link -Translator Bilingual (English and Hindi), Advocate General Office, Exam-2022 -- Notification and Admit Card link for Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination ( Admit Card ) on the home page.
- Provide your login credentials to the dashboard and click on submit button.
- UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.
- Download UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023 and save the same for future reference.