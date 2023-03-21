UKPSC Hall Ticket 2023 Out For Translator Bilingual Post @psc.uk.gov.in: Check Download Link

Uttarakhand PSC has released the Hall Ticket for the Typing Practical test for the post of Translator Bilingual post on its official website-psc.uk.gov.in. Check download link.

UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023 Download: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the Hall Ticket for the Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination for the post of Translator Bilingual (English and Hindi). Commission is all set to conduct the Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination for the above post on 28 March 2023. Candidates qualified for the Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination round for the Translator Bilingual post can download their Admit Card from the official website of UKPSC-psc.uk.gov.in.

The direct link to download the UKPSC Hall Ticket 2023 for the Translator Bilingual (English and Hindi) post is available here and you can download the same after clicking the link.

To download the UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Name/Father's Name and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

About Typing Practical Examination Test

Candidates qualified in the written exam held on 02 December 2022 are able to appear in the Typing Practical Examination Test scheduled on 28 March 2023. The Computer Operation and Hindi & English Typing Practical Examination is of qualifying nature and candidates qualify in the same will have to appear in the Document Verification round.

About Document Verification Test

Candidates will have to produce the essential documents and other forms downloaded from the official website. You will have to produce the two sets of all the documents during the certificate verification round as mentioned in the notification.

UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023: Overview

Organization Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Post Name Translator Bilingual (English and Hindi) Category Govt Jobs Name of Test Computer Operation Typing Practical Test Exam Date 28 March 2023 Official Website ukpsc.net.in







How To Download: UKPSC Translator Bilingual Hall Ticket 2023