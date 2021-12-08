UKSSSC Answer Key 2021 for VDO and Other Posts Out, Submit Graduate Level Key Objection @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Answer Key 2021 has been released by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for VDO and Other Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in. Check Download Link.

UKSSSC Answer Key 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the answer key of the exam held on 04 and 05 December 2021 for Graduate Level Posts including VDO and Other Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC VDO Answer Key and Other from the official website. We have provided UKSSSC Answer Key Link in this article. Participants can also download UKSSSC Graduate Level Answer through the prescribed link.

UKSSSC Answer Key Download Link

If a candidates has any objection against any answer mentioned in the PDF then he/she can submit their objection through online mode by clicking on the objection link within a week i.e. before 14 December 2021. It is mandatory to upload supporting material in reference for his/her objection.

How to Download UKSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link 'पद नाम-सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी,ग्राम विकास अधिकारी अन्य पद की लिखित प्रतियोगी परीक्षा(Date-4 व 5 दिसम्बर 2021)की उत्तरकुंजियों हेतु क्लिक करें' Download UKSSSC Answer Key PDF Check answers

The exam was conducted for recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDO), Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Hostel Superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer, Scrutinizer, Guardian cum Data Entry Operator, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Supervisor (Female Only), Matron Care cum Hostel Incharge, Assistant Attendant and Assistant Manager Industry or post codes - 122, 187, 190, 296, 485, 513, 520, 526, 550, 599, 604, 641/29/2020).

UKSSSC Graduate Level shall be made on the basis of objections. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.