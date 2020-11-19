UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2020 Released @sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket Here

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of written exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant. Candidates who have applied, for UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2020 under G.B.Pant University, can download UKSSSC Admit Card from the official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can also download UK Assistant Accountant Admit Card, directly, through the link:

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Exam is scheduled to be held on 29 November 2020 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM. The exam will have 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions of 100 marks. Each correct answer will be given 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the paper.

How to Download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link - 'पदनाम-सहायक लेखाकार (G.B.Pant University) के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु क्लिक करें', given on the homepage A new window will open where you need to enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘View Hall Ticket’ Download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Hall Ticket 2020

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the recruitment notification for filling up 58 Assistant Accountant in GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology University in the month of October 2019. Online applications were invited from from 31 October 2019 to 15 December 2019.