UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 300 Vacancies for Accounts Clerk and PA/Steno Posts, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant. UKSSSC Online Application will start from 31 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can for UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Recruitment and UKSSSC PA/Steno Recruitment through online mode on official website.i.e.ssc.uk.gov.in on or before 14 September 2020.

UKSSSC Online Application Link is also given below. A total of 300 vacancies will be filled by the commission, out of which 158 vacancies are for PA/Steno Posts and 142 are available for the post of Accounts Clerk. Candidates can check the post wise segregation, eligibility criteria, important dates, salary of each post by scrolling down.

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Recruitment Notification PDF

UKSSSC PA Steno Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to start on 31 July

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application : 14 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application fee: 16 September 2020

Exam Date: December 2020

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 300

Accounts Clerk - 142 Posts

PA/Steno - 158 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant Posts



Educational Qualification:

Accounts Clerk - The candidate should be 12th class passed in Commerce and possess typing speed of 4000 key depression per hour

PA/Steno - The candidate should be 12th passed or equivalent with Hindi Typing Spped of 80 wpm and Computer Typing Speed of 4000 key depression per hour

Age Limit Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant Posts

Accounts Clerk - 18 to 42 years

PA/Steno - 18 to 42 years

Selection Process for Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant

The selection will be done on the basis of objective type multiple choice written test of 2 hours.

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Exam Pattern:

There will be questions related to commerce subject of 100 marks

UKSSSC PA/Steno Exam Pattern:

There will be questions on General Hindi, General Knowledge and General Studies of 100 marks

How to apply for UKSSSC Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 September 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF for more details.