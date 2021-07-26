UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 75 Mapper/Drafter and Surveyor Posts, Apply Online @sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring 75 Mapper/Drafter, and Surveyor. Check Details Here

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for the post of Mapper/Drafter, and Surveyor on official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Registration will start from 03 August 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 16 August 2021.

Those who will apply for the recruitment will be selected on the basis of written exam which is scheduled in the month of December 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 03 August 2021 Last date for submission of online application : 16 September 2021 Last date for submission of online application fee: 18 September 2021 Exam Date - December 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 75

Mapper/Drafter - 60 Surveyor - 15

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC Mapper/Drafter, and Surveyor

Educational Qualification:

Mapper - High School or equivalent. Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent Surveyor - 2 years Diploma in Surveyor or Diploma in Civil Engineeing

Candidates can check more details on qualification in the PDF link

Age Limit:

Mapper/Drafter - 18-42 Yrs

Selection Process for UKSSSC Mapper/Drafter and Surveyor Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website from 03 August to 16 September 2021.

UKSSSC Mapper/Drafter and Surveyor Notification Download