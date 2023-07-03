UK VDO Admit Card 2023 Released on UKSSSC Website sssc.uk.gov.in; Check Exam Date

UKSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission at sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link, exam date, and steps to download the admit card below.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2023: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) released the admit card for Graduate Level Exam for the post of VDO, VPDO and Others. The admit card link is available at sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website.

UKSSSC VDO Admit Card Link

The link is provided in this article below. The candidates are required to use their phone number or name,  Farther`s/Orphanage Name and Date of Birth in the provided space.

UKSSSC VPDO Admit Card Link Download Here

UKSSSC VDO Exam Details

  • UPSSSC exam will be held on July 9 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM at 442 exam centres. A total of 146371 candidates will appear for the exam. They will not allow at the centre after 10:30 AM.
  • The exam consists of 100 Multiple-Choice Questions on General Hindi, General Knowledge, and General Studies subjects such as Maths, Reasoning etc.
  • Each question will be of 1 Marks
  • Negative marking will be done for 1/4 marks

The candidates can check the marks, questions and time allotment in the table below:

Subject

Number of Questions and Marks

Time Duration

General Hindi

20 MCQs of 20 Marks

02 Hours

General Knowledge/ General Studies

40 MCQs of 40 Marks

Uttrakhand Related Question

40 MCQs of 40 Marks

How to Download UKSSSC Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘स्नातक स्तरीय परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) हेतु क्लिक करें’

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download UKSSSC Admit Card 2023

Things Required at UKSSSC VDO Exam 2023

  • Coloured Passport-size 2 Photograph
  • Aadhar Card
  • 1 Orginal Photo ID Proof
  • Black Ballpoint Pen

