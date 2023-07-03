UK VDO Admit Card 2023 Released on UKSSSC Website sssc.uk.gov.in; Check Exam Date

UKSSSC Graduate Level Admit Card 2023: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) released the admit card for Graduate Level Exam for the post of VDO, VPDO and Others. The admit card link is available at sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website.
UKSSSC VDO Admit Card Link
The link is provided in this article below. The candidates are required to use their phone number or name, Farther`s/Orphanage Name and Date of Birth in the provided space.
|UKSSSC VPDO Admit Card Link
|Download Here
UKSSSC VDO Exam Details
- UPSSSC exam will be held on July 9 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM at 442 exam centres. A total of 146371 candidates will appear for the exam. They will not allow at the centre after 10:30 AM.
- The exam consists of 100 Multiple-Choice Questions on General Hindi, General Knowledge, and General Studies subjects such as Maths, Reasoning etc.
- Each question will be of 1 Marks
- Negative marking will be done for 1/4 marks
The candidates can check the marks, questions and time allotment in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions and Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Hindi
|
20 MCQs of 20 Marks
|
02 Hours
|
General Knowledge/ General Studies
|
40 MCQs of 40 Marks
|
Uttrakhand Related Question
|
40 MCQs of 40 Marks
How to Download UKSSSC Admit Card 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the ‘स्नातक स्तरीय परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) हेतु क्लिक करें’
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Download UKSSSC Admit Card 2023
Things Required at UKSSSC VDO Exam 2023
- Coloured Passport-size 2 Photograph
- Aadhar Card
- 1 Orginal Photo ID Proof
- Black Ballpoint Pen