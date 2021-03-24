UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 To Start Soon @balvikasup.gov.in: 5300 Vacancies Expected, Details Here
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 is start for 5300 Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper in various districts of the state. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process here
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Bal Vikas Seva Exam Pushtahar Vibhag, Govt of Uttar Pradesh government is soon going to start recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper as per media reports. UP Angamwadi Recruitment Application is expected to start within three days.
A total of 5300 vacancies shall be filled in various districts of the state in three categories under UP Anganwadi Bharti 2021. Eligible man and women candidates of UP can apply online on official website - balvikasup.gov.in, as per reports. UP Anganwadi Online Application form will be available for 21 days from the date of issue of advertisement.
UP Anganwadi recruitment process is being done in the state after about 10 years. UP Government has directed to issue district-wise advertisements for the recruitment of Anganwadi Workers and for other posts on official websites. Child Development Service and Nutrition Director Dr. Sarika Mohan has also sent a letter to all the district magistrates on Tuesday and has fixed the schedule of recruitment. Instructions have been given for not to take more than 45 days to complete the entire hiring process.
Meanwhile, candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection process through the link below:
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - to be released soon
Last Date of Online Application - to be released soon
UP Anganwadi Vacancy
Total Posts - 5300
Anganwadi Worker
Mini Anganwadi Worker
Anganwadi Helper
Educational Qualification for UP Anganwadi Posts
- Anganwadi Worker and Mini Angan Worker -The candidate should be high school passed (12th passed)
- Helper - Class 5th passed
- Anganwadi Supervisor / CDPO / DPO: Grduation in any discipline from a recognized university.
Age Limit:
21 to 45 Years
Selection Process for UP Anganwadi Posts
The selection will be on the basis of merit
How to Apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
The candidates can apply in the prescribed format through online mode.