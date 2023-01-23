UP BC Sakhi Yojna 2023 Recruitment Notification: 3808 Vacancies, Online Registration, Salary & Other Details

UP BC Sakhi Yojna 2023 has been announced by Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission on its official website i.e., www.upsrlm.org. The recruitment has been announced for 3803 posts of Banking Correspondent. For information such as application process,eligibility, salary and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Department of Rural Development, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh has announced UP BC Sakhi Yojna Recruitment on its official website. Candidates can complete the UP BC Sakhi Yojna Online Registration from the official website of UPSRLM i.e., www.upsrlm.org

As many as 3808 vacancies have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Government for the posts of Banking Correspondent. This is a golden opportunity for Women living in rural areas and have passed class 10th.

This scheme will not just benefit rural women by providing them employment but also the people living in rural areas as they will not have to head towards banks for basic services such as digital transactions. The Sakhis will provide them these services at their doorsteps.

The eligible candidates can apply by 5th February 2023,

The candidates who are applying for UP BC Sakhi Yojna must be aged between 18 years to 50 years.

To check the number of vacancies in each gram panchayat, candidates can refer to the link below.

UP BC Sakhi Yojana Open Registration vacant Gram Panchayat (upsrlm.org)

Candidates who wish to seek further information can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and application process below.

UP BC Sakhi Yojna 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed class 10 from any of the recognized boards in India.

The candidate should be a resident of the Gram Panchayat from where she wishes to apply.

How to Apply for the UP BC Sakhi Yojna?

The candidates will have to apply online through UP BC Sakhi App available on play store. Candidates must keep in mind that applying for more than one gram panchayat will cancel their candidature from all the panchayats.

This scheme was started by the UP Government on 22 May 2022, and the aim of this scheme is to provide employment opportunities to women living in rural areas. The Sakhis will be paid Rs400/- as salary and they will also get commission based upon the number of digital transactions they perform.