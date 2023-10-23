UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

UP Board 10th Social Science Model Paper 2024: Download Class 10th Social Science model paper or sample question paper by UPMSP. Check the question paper design and marking scheme for the 2024 board exam.

UP Board Class 10 SST Model Paper 2023-24: The UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2023-24 is a sample question paper released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to help students prepare for the Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2024. The UP Board Class 10 Social Sceince Model Paper is based on the latest syllabus and exam pattern, and it provides a good idea of the types of questions that students can expect in the exam. Students will also get to know how question will be asked in different formats in exams. Knowing the question paper pattern will help them learn the right technique to write the exam appropriately.

Also Read: UP Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabu 2023-24

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2024

The UP Board Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2024 will be held for a total of 100 marks. The theory paper will be for 70 marks and the remaining 30 marks will be calculated from project work. The UP Board Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2024 will be divided into two sections:

Sections A: Objective Questions (20 marks)

Sections B: Subjective Questions (50 marks)

Section A will consist of multiple-choice questions of 20 marks. Answers to these questions will have to be filled in OMR sheet.

Section B will consist of short and long answer questions along with map questions. These questions will be for a total of 50 marks.

The exam will be of 3 hours duration.

Additional 15 minutes will be provided for reading question paper.

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2023-24

Download the complete model paper from the following link:

The UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2023-24 is an essential resource for starting your board exam preoarations as it helps you understand the exam pattern and the types of questions that will be asked in exam. Knowing the number and type of questions will help you create the right plan to prepare for the UPMSP Class 10 Social Science Exam and secure maximum marks.