UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2023: Get full PDF 

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2023: In this article, you can access the full model paper of class 12th Accountancy or Bahikhata and Lekhasastra released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad for 2022-23.

UP Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2023: Accountancy is an important activity in any small/ large/ old/ new enterprise or organisation. It is the practice of recording, classifying, and reporting on business transactions done by an individual or group who specialise in the same. In fact, many might agree that Accountancy is actually the backbone of any business.

In this article, you can access the complete model paper released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad for class 12th Accountancy or Bahikhata and Lekhasastra.

Before we begin with the model paper, let us first check the general instructions preceding the questions:

Instructions:

(i) All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Question Nos. 1 to 10 are Multiple Choice Types.

Question Nos. 11 to 20 are Very short answer types each of which is to be answered within 30 words each.

Question Nos. 21 to 26 are Short answer type which are to be answered within 100 words each and

Question Nos. 27 to 30 are Long answer types which are to be solved.

(iii) Marks foreach question are indicated against it.

Multiple Choice Type Questions

Select the correct answer and write it in your answer book:

Receipts and payments account is a- Personal Account Real Account Nominal Account None of these

2. In partnership,the profits and losses are distributed-

In the ratio of their capital In equal ratio According to partnership deed None of these

3. Interest on drawings in partnership firm is-

Income Expenditure Profit Loss

4. Goodwill is-

An intangible asset A tangible asset A liability A current asset

5. Minimum number of members in a private company is-

Two Four Five Seven

6. Inventory includes-

Loose tools Trade inventory Stores All of these

7. Analysis of financial statement includes-

Trading Account Profit and loss Account Balance Sheet All of these

8. Increase in the amount of prepaid expenses is-

Cash deduction Increase in cash i and ii both None of these

9. ICAI formulated accounting standard-3 in-

1981 1990 1970 None of these

10. Share application account is a-

Personal Account Nominal Account Real Account None of these

Very Short Answer Type Questions

What do you mean by Non-Profit Organization? Write. Give two characteristics of Partnership. What do you mean by Fixed Capital Account? Write. Define Goodwill. What is sacrificing ratio? Explain. Define Share. What do you understand by Financial Statement? What is Cash Flow Statement? Explain two importance of Cash Flow Statement. Define the Preference Share.

Short Answer Type Questions

State main characteristics of Non-Profit Organization. Distinguish between General Partnership and Limited Liability Partnership. What is Gaining Ratio? Write its Formula. State the difference between Equity Share and Preference Share. Write objectives of Financial Statement. Explain the difference between Cash Flow Statement and Cash Budget.

Long Answer Type Questions

On the basis of the receipts and payments account of Sudha club, Ujjain and information given below, prepare the income and expenditure account for the year ending on 31st March, 2020.

Receipts: cash balance Rs.4800, Annual Subscription Rs.6520. Life membership fee Rs.1000, Entry Fee Rs.4960, interest on investment Rs.760, Sundry Receipts Rs.320.

Payments: General Expenses Rs.2160, Salaries and Wages Rs.12200, Furniture Rs.3200, Rent and Taxes Rs.2240, News Papers Rs.500, Cash Balance Rs.8060

Outstanding Annual Subscription Rs.1000, Outstanding General Expenses Rs.200, Salary of the club Secretary Rs.200, Provision for depreciation on Furniture 15%

Or

What do you mean by receipts and payment account? Explain the methods to convert the receipts and payment account into income and expenditure account.

A company issued 20000 shares of Rs.10 each. Amount of shares was payable as follows: Rs.2 on application, Rs.2 on allotment, and Rs.2 on the first call and remaining on final call. All the money was received in time. Give the necessary Journal entries in the book of the company and prepare cash book.

Or

Why and how are share forfeited? Explain the rules regarding reissue of forfeited shares.

Lala and Raja are partners sharing profits and losses in the ratio of 2:1 respectively. Their Balance Sheet as on 31st March,2021 was as follows:

Liabilities Rs. Assets Rs. creditors 180000 Cash at bank 76000 Bills payable 102000 Debtor 40000 Capitals Stock 60000 Lala 17000 Furniture 21000 Raja 55000 225000 Machinery 180000 Building 130000 507000 507000

They admitted Bholaas a partner under the following terms:-

Bhola will bring Rs. 80000 as his share of capital to get 1/5th share of profit in future. Goodwill to be considered as Rs.90000 in the books of firm. The value of stock and furniture would be depreciated by 10% and building would be appreciated upto Rs.180000 The provision of 5% on the debtors to be credited for bad debts. Find out on the basis of a book information.

i (a) The ratio in which all the partners share future profits and losses.

i(b) Prepare Revaluation Account and partners’ Capital Accounts and

i(c) The Balance Sheet of the new firm.

OR

Prepare Cash Flow Statement from the following information:-

1. Equity and Liabilities (Rs.) (Rs.) Share Capital 140000 160000 Profit and Loss Account 60000 80000 Debentures 60000 80000 Creditors 10000 20000 Bills Payable 10000 5000 2. Assets: 280000 345000 Land & building 100000 125000 Plant and machinery 100000 120000 Goodwill 10000 5000 Stock 40000 50000 Debtors 20000 15000 Cash 10000 30000 280000 345000

Additional Information:

Payment of dividend Rs.2000. Machinery costing Rs.4000 was sold for Rs.1000 during the year. Depreciation charged on machine Rs.5000 and on Land & Building Rs.3000 during the year. From the following information, prepare a comparative Balance Sheet of the company:

Particulars 31.03.2020(Rs.) 31.03.2021 (Rs.) Equity share capital 1000000 1000000 Non-current assets 800000 900000 Reserves & Surplus 500000 100000 Long term loan 500000 500000 Current Liabilities 500000 500000 Non-current investment 1000000 1000000 Current Assets 700000 1100000

OR

Give the format of Balance Sheet as per Companies Act 2013.

Accounting is the language of business. – Warren Buffett

Students pursuing the stream of Commerce cannot do without Accountancy, at least in senior secondary level. Although considered tricky and difficult, you can easily master Accountancy with regular practice. You just need to pay attention to those numbers and the correct answers would follow!

All the best!