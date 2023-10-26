UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Computer Model Paper UP Board 2024: This article will provide you with a detailed and complete UPMSP UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper for the academic year 2023-2024. Also, find attached a PDF download link for UP Board Class 12 Computer Sample Paper 2024

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Computer Model Paper 2024: UP Board has recently released its updated model papers for all subjects of classes 9 to 12. These model papers are for the UPMSP UP Board Class 12 Computer exam, to enhance the preparation of students for the same. Students can download the UP Board Class 12 Computer Sample Paper for free in PDF. All the aspirants of the UP Board Class 12 Computer exam 2024, who are currently in the present academic year 2023-2024, should refer to the model paper attached below.

Computer is an elective subject, that has to be specifically chosen by students. Those who have opted for Computer as one of their subjects in higher secondary, should not miss this article. Though the subject is a bit complex and advanced, continuous practise and a clear understanding of the chapters and coding languages can help your ship sail off effortlessly. To ensure that your preparation is on the right track and you are using the correct resources for the preparation, the board releases sample papers on its website, every year. The official UPMSP UP Board Class 12 Computer Model paper is presented below for students.

UP Board Class 12 Computer Course Structure 2023-2024

The course structure for UP Board Class 12 Computer has been attached in the table below. Through this students can learn in detail about the course, exam, and question paper. The course structure is similar to the exam pattern and should be looked at carefully by students to clear basic doubts related to the subject and the examination.

Exam UPMSP Exam conducting body UP Board Subject Computer Subject Code 144 Total Marks 60 Time Duration 3 hours 15 minutes Number of Questions 9 Types of Questions Very Short Answer Questions (1 mark) Short Answer Questions (2 and 3 marks) Long Answer Questions (5 marks)

UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper 2023-2024

The UPMSP UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper is attached below in detail for students of Class 12. The UP Board 2024 aspirants are advised to have a look at the sample paper attached here. The sample paper has been picked up from the official website of UP Board, thus it is absolutely safe and reliable for students to refer to this UP Board.

To download UP Board Class 12 Computer Model Paper 2023-2024, click on the link below

