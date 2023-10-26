UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

UP Board 12th Economics Model Paper 2024: Download UP Board Class 12th Economics model paper by UPMSP to know the question paper pattern and marking scheme for the upcoming UP Board Class 12 Exam 2024.

UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 12 Model Papers for the UP Board Class 12 Board Exam 2024. These model papers are a lifeline for students preparing for the exam, as they provide a clear blueprint of the format and type of questions for the upcoming board exam.

In this article, we have provided the model paper of UP Board Class 12 Economics. This model paper is based on the latest syllabus. It serves as an essential resource for practising important questions. This makes the UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper an ideal resource for students to identify their weak areas and focus their revision accordingly. Additionally, solving the model papers can help students learn to manage their time effectively during the exam. So, download the model paper in PDF here and solve it to increase your chances of scoring high in your UPMSP Class 12 Economics Exam 2024.

Also Read: UP Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board Class 12 Economics Question Paper Design 2023-24

For UP Board Class 12 Economics, a theory paper of 100 marks will be held in UP Board Exam 2023-24. The question paper pattern will be as follows:

Total marks: 100

Exam duration: 3 hours

Question paper will have four types of questions:

1.Questions 1-10: Multiple Choice Type Questions carrying 1 mark each

2.Questions 11-18: Very Short Answer Type Questions carrying 3 marks each

3.Questions 19-24: Short Answer Type Questions carrying 6 marks each

3.Questions 25-27: Long Answer Type Questions carrying 10 marks each

UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2023-24

Download the complete model paper from the following link: