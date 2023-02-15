UP Board Exam 2023 for Class 10th and 12th Begin Tomorrow. Check Important Guidelines, Last Minute Preparation Tips Here.

UP Board Exam 2023: The UP Board Exam 2023 for classes 10, 12 will begin tomorrow on February 16, 2023 at different centres spread all across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Check here the latest updates, important information by the UPMSP and last minute preparation resources and tips.

UP Board Exam 2023: UP Board, better known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is set to conduct the annual board exams for classes 10, 12 starting from tomorrow. According to the UP Board Exam Time Table for 10th and 12th, the 2023 board examinations would be conducted in two shifts in about 15 days. The UP Government has been working on conducting cheating-free, smooth board examinations. In this article, we will provide you with all the information that you must know before attempting the UP Board exam 2022-23.

UP Board Exam 2023 Important Dates

UP board exam 2023 start date February 16, 2023 February 16, 2023 UP Board exam 2023 end date March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023

UP Board Exam 2023 Timing

Both matric and intermediate exams of UP Board will be conducted in two shifts of morning and afternoon/evening.

The morning shift will start at 8 am and the afternoon/evening shift will start at 2 pm.

Time Start time End time Morning Shift 8 am 11.15 am Afternoon/ Evening Shift 2 pm 5.15 pm

Students can check the UP Board Exam Time Table 2023 to check the complete exam schedule in detail.

UP Board Exam 2023: Important Instructions

Recheck your UP Board Admit Card 2023 to ensure correct exam date, time, centre address. Reach the examination centre well in advance i.e, before time. Do not risk being late. Bring the original UP Board Admit Card with you to the exam centre. Bring all stationery materials that you may need for the examination with you. Do not engage in any sort of cheating or use of unfair means during the examination.

Last Minute Preparation Tips for UP Board Exams 2023

Go through the complete syllabus to make sure that you have not missed out on any topic.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for All Subjects

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for All Subjects

Do not try to learn new things at the last moment, instead solve the UP Board Model Paper released by the board for the 2022-23 session.

UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List

In the current academic year, 58,67,329 students have enrolled for class 10,12 board exams as per media reports. This is the largest number of registrations in UPMSP high school and intermediate examinations in the last five years as stated by Secretary of the UP Board, Divya Kant Shukla.

To accommodate such a large number of students, UP Board has set up multiple examination centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh. The examinations will be held at 8,752 centres across 75 districts in the state.

Important Point to remember before UP Board Exam 2023

The syllabus has undergone reduction by about 30 percent. Therefore, UP Board class 10, 12 students should check the list of deleted syllabus and syllabus very carefully. Only study what would be coming in the board exam question paper. There has been a change in the examination pattern for class 10 students, who will be attempting the objective questions in the OMR sheet for the first time.

The UP Board has issued important guidelines about the same.

Check: UP Board Exam 2023: New Exam Pattern for Class 10, OMR sheet Fill Up Guidelines

3. Strict action will be taken against students who engage in cheating during the UP Board Exams 2023. As per reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has asked officials to impose National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in unfair practices in the upcoming UP Board 2023 exams for Class 10 and 12.

#UttarPradesh CM #YogiAdityanath asked officials to impose National Security Act (NSA) against those involved in unfair practices in the upcoming UP Board 2023 exams for Class 10 and 12, beginning from February 16. pic.twitter.com/ol4qnYiGY8 — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2023

4. Again, to tackle the issue of malpractice during examinations, for the first time, UP Board examinees will get stitched answer sheets.

5. Also, the UP Board exam 2023 answer sheets given to the students of classes 10, 12 will have barcodes and monograms on them.

All the best!