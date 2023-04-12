UP Board Result Date 2023 False News in Circulation; UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla Denies Any Announcement

UP board classes 10th and 12th result date 2023 will be announced in due course, tweeted UPMSP Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla. Once released, it will be updated on this page. Students can check the latest updates here.

The date for UP Board results 2023 has not been announced officially yet. However, as per the reports on a leading news portal of India, it was claimed that the UP board result 2023 is scheduled to be announced: “by April 27”. The UP board has denied that this is the 2023 result announcement date. Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), Department Of Education, Prayagraj, has tweeted that the date is not yet announced..

On Twitter, UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla wrote that some information about UP Board results 2023 which is circulating in the media is a “rumour” and incorrect. Hence, he has advised students and parents to beware of such false and misleading information.

Check Dibyakant Shukla’s Tweet on UP Board Result 2023 Date Announcement

Dibyakant Shukla tweeted, “Information disseminated from various unauthorized sources regarding the date of declaration of UP Board 2023 result is just a rumour. The date of the result of the examination will be informed in due course.” Check his tweet below:

यूपी बोर्ड 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित करने की तिथि के संबंध में विभिन्न अनधिकृत स्रोतों से प्रचारित सूचनाएं केवल अफवाह है। परीक्षा परिणाम की तिथि के संबन्ध में यथासमय अवगत करा दिया जाएगा । — Dibyakant Shukla (@DibyakantShukla) April 12, 2023

UP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10, 12

Over 58 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of UP Board Classes 10 and 12 results. This year, in Class 10, a total of 31,16,487 registrations were recorded whereas, in Class 12, there were 27,69,258 students registered. The UP board result 2023 date and time is expected to be announced soon at the official website: upmsp.edu.in. Once announced, it will be updated on this page too. Students have to use their login credentials to check their result.

Over 3.19 Crore Answer Sheets Evaluated, UP Board Result Date 2023 in Due Course

According to reports published in various national dailies, the UP board appointed around 1.4 lakh examiners to evaluate the copies of Classes 10 and 12. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets have been checked. With the completion of the evaluation process, UPMSP may announce the result date and time soon. However, the board has not released any specific date for the result declaration as yet.

How To Check UP Board Result 2023?

The UP Class 10 and 12 board exam results are released in online mode. Students have to check the UPMSP board result on the official website. Go through the steps mentioned below to know how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for UP Board result links for Class 10/12

Step 3: Click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: On the next page, click on UP Board result

Step 5: In the login window, enter roll number followed by the captcha code

Step 6: Submit it and the result will be displayed on the screen

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद) or UPMSP is the board that governs school education in Uttar Pradesh. The main objective of this board is to conduct Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Intermediate/Senior Secondary) exams every year. The UPMSP also sets the syllabus and textbooks.

