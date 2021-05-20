UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Download UPMRC Managing Director Notification @lmrcl.com

UP Metro Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Managing Director. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 15 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 June 2021

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Managing Director

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be an engineering graduate, preferably from the civil or electrical engineering discipline with good academic record from a recognized university.

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not exceeding 26 years

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 1,80,000/- to Rs. 3,40,000/-

Download UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UP Metro Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the office of Company Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Administrative Office, Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow - 226010 latest by 15 June 2021 upto 17.00 hrs. Candidates should note that applications received late or incomplete will not be entertained. The corporation reserves the right to shortlisted candidates. Selected candidates shall be paid to & fro flight charges (Economy Class for domestic travel within India only) on the production of requisition.

Latest Government Jobs:

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Health Inspector @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 for Junior and Senior Consultant Posts, Download NABARD Notification @nabcons.com

NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 for Consultant & Translator Posts