UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Download UPMRC Managing Director Notification @lmrcl.com

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @lmrcl.com for Managing Director Posts. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 20, 2021 14:44 IST
UP Metro Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Managing Director. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 15 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application:  15 June 2021

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Managing Director

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should be an engineering graduate, preferably from the civil or electrical engineering discipline with good academic record from a recognized university.

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Age Limit  - Not exceeding 26 years

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 1,80,000/- to Rs. 3,40,000/-

Download UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UP Metro Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the office of Company Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Administrative Office, Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow - 226010 latest by 15 June 2021 upto 17.00 hrs. Candidates should note that applications received late or incomplete will not be entertained. The corporation reserves the right to shortlisted candidates. Selected candidates shall be paid to & fro flight charges (Economy Class for domestic travel within India only) on the production of requisition.

